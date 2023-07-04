Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock opened at $275.19 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.