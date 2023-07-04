Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after buying an additional 68,959 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.