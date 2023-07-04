Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,692 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $80.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.84. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

