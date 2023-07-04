Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Up 48.8% in June

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Bridge Capital

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, CEO Assaf Ran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,598,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,015,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,319 shares of company stock worth $51,361. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 19,792.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,651,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598,236 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 215,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 145,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.09. 26,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.60. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

