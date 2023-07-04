Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance

Shares of MHTX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,972. Manhattan Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Manhattan Scientifics alerts:

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator, engages in the development and commercialization of life-enhancing technologies in the United States. It develops technologies in the areas of nano-technologies and nano-medicine. The company offers nanostructured bulk metals and alloys in the form of rod, bar, wire, and foil for medical implants and other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.