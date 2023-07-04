Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in June

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Maquia Capital Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,629. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAQC. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

