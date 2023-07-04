Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Down 22.2% in June

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 6,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Shares of MRVI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.44. 667,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,688. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.24. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $79.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,189,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,899,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 126,007 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,911,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after purchasing an additional 326,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,240,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.