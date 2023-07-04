MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Short Interest Update

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,600 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 66,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of MariaDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,066,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,190,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MariaDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRDB remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,292. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01. MariaDB has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

MariaDB ( NYSE:MRDB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter.

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in the United States of America, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers MariaDB Community Server, an open-source relational database; MariaDB Enterprise Server, a production-grade open-source database, delivers performance, data security, replication, clustering, and availability; SkySQL, a fully-managed cloud database service enabling the user to deploy and manage MariaDB Enterprise Server, Xpand distributed SQL, ColumnStore, and Serverless Analytics powered by Apache Spark SQL as database services; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed SQL database, combines the scalability of a NoSQL database with the robustness of a SQL database; and MariaDB ColumnStore, an analytics and data warehousing solution, extends MariaDB Enterprise Server with distributed, columnar storage and a massively parallel processing shared nothing architecture, transforming it into a standalone or distributed data warehouse for ad hoc SQL queries and advanced analytics without the need to create indexes.

