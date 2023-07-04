Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
