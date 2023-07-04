Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.74. Marin Software has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

