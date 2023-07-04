McBroom & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

McBroom & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 231.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,839 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 3.9% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.27.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.05 on Tuesday, hitting $279.82. The stock had a trading volume of 119,176,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,533,200. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

