MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.00.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.