MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Get MediciNova alerts:

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.