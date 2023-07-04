Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CL King

CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $106.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.44.

Medtronic stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

