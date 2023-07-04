Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Medtronic by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 1,041.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,237. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.25. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDT. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.44.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

