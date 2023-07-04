MetaMUI (MMUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $58.68 Million

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $58.68 million and $109,229.04 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetaMUI has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Profile

MetaMUI’s launch date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

