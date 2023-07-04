MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 41.0% in June

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 223,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,866. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIN. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,625,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,364,000 after acquiring an additional 964,804 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,152,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 176,824 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 9.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,129,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 372,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,358 shares during the last quarter. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

