MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Up 41.0% in June

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 223,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,866. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
