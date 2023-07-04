Mina (MINA) Market Capitalization Tops $474.37 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Mina has a market capitalization of $474.37 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001653 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,049,054,573 coins and its circulating supply is 927,875,434 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,048,997,692.8400393 with 927,731,141.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.5184829 USD and is up 3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $14,067,724.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

