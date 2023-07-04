MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Up 47.6% in June

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,400 shares, an increase of 47.6% from the May 31st total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIND remained flat at $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 80,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.48. MIND Technology has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

