MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.03 million, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 85.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,671,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,671,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 468,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $131,061.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,863,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,957,550 shares of company stock valued at $583,738 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 324,568 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

