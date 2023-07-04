Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,234. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.