Moonbeam (GLMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.37 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $175.62 million and $2.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00042547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000774 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,074,366,863 coins and its circulating supply is 670,698,991 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.