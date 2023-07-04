Morningstar, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Morningstar has increased its dividend by an average of 37.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Morningstar has a dividend payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $196.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day moving average of $209.64. Morningstar has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $261.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $222,156.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,433,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,669,402.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,523 shares of company stock worth $12,318,685. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

