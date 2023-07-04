Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) vs. U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Head to Head Comparison

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.1% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Group and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A U.S. Xpress Enterprises -2.75% -23.61% -4.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 10.47 U.S. Xpress Enterprises $2.16 billion 0.15 -$43.99 million ($1.13) -5.43

This table compares Mullen Group and U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mullen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Xpress Enterprises. U.S. Xpress Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mullen Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mullen Group and U.S. Xpress Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Group 0 3 1 1 2.60 U.S. Xpress Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00

Mullen Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.07, suggesting a potential upside of 63.83%. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.06%. Given Mullen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Summary

Mullen Group beats U.S. Xpress Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. operates as an asset-based truckload carrier primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides asset-light freight brokerage services, where loads are contracted to third-party carriers. The company offers customers a portfolio of services using its asset-based truckload fleet and third-party carriers through its asset-light freight brokerage network. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of approximately 7,200 tractors and 14,400 trailers, including 1,000 tractors provided by independent contractors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

