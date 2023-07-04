Murray International Trust PLC (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Murray International Trust Stock Performance

LON:MYI opened at GBX 252.50 ($3.20) on Tuesday. Murray International Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 225.60 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.84 ($3.50). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,197.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

Insider Transactions at Murray International Trust

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Claire Binyon bought 95 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £252.70 ($320.73). Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

