MX TOKEN Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.54 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, MX TOKEN has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $265.41 million and $1.54 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MX TOKEN token can now be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00008616 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MX TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MX TOKEN Profile

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MX TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/mexc_official.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MX TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MX TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MX TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MX TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MX TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.