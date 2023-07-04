Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Short Interest Update

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 614,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nano One Materials from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

OTCMKTS NNOMF opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19. Nano One Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

