National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIZZ. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in National Beverage by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in National Beverage by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

