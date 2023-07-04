Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 570,200 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the May 31st total of 881,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,077,468. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.