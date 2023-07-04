NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $1.29 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004532 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $48.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00042606 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,251,156 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 928,251,156 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.44264938 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $57,862,725.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

