NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.43 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.43 or 0.00004604 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and $47.95 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00031781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00014447 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000855 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 928,251,156 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 928,251,156 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.44264938 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $57,862,725.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

