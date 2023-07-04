Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Up 28.8% in June

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nemaura Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRD traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,181. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Nemaura Medical has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Institutional Trading of Nemaura Medical

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nemaura Medical stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,483,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 8.59% of Nemaura Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Nemaura Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. It provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs.

