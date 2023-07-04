Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.73 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $128.73 million and $3.19 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,902.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.05 or 0.00346410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.00902272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00543646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00063602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00142949 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,923,001,559 coins and its circulating supply is 41,333,970,978 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.