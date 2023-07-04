Nervos Network Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 4th. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $129.21 million and $3.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,925,588,986 coins and its circulating supply is 41,335,995,421 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

