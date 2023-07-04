Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 54.0% from the May 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 366.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 219,550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $589,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 68.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 142,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 105,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $296,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 2.3 %

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

