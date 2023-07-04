NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

NewMarket Stock Up 2.8 %

NEU stock opened at $413.19 on Friday. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $280.28 and a 1-year high of $414.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $702.79 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

