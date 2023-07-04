News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 9,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

News Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of News stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that News will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in News by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in News by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in News by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

