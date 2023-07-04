News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,530,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 9,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Shares of News stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.21.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in News during the third quarter worth $178,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in News by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 193,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in News by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 572,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in News by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in News by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
