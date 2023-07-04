Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NEWTZ remained flat at $24.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. 416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,664. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $22.83 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26.

