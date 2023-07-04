NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.52

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.52 and last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 59144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.42.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFI. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC increased their target price on NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

The company has a market cap of C$885.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of C$709.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$703.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post -0.9599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

