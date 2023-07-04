NFT Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. NFT has a total market cap of $659,975.45 and approximately $18.84 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.69 or 1.00062628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01790327 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.