Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Up 40.8% in June

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nidec Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,797. Nidec has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.93, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Nidec had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nidec will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nidec Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

