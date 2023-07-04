Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nintendo Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 398,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.48. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.99.
Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.
