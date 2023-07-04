Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 346,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,931,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nintendo Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. 398,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.48. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nintendo will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nintendo

About Nintendo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 377,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 99,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 68,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.