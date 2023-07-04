NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get NN alerts:

NN Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $2.41 on Friday. NN has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NN will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joao V. Faria purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joao V. Faria purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,655.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 44,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $45,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,116,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,479.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 516,712 shares of company stock valued at $576,552. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NN

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 128.1% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

About NN

(Free Report)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision metal and plastic components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive and general industrial end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as use in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.