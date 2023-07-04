North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,500 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 171,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NOA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,572. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

See Also

