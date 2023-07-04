Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOC stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.16. 239,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,132. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.54.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

