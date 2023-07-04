Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $569.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOC. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered Northrop Grumman from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $458.16 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $429.10 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

