Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Update

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 234,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NMG. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 52.2% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 69.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of NMG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,143. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

Further Reading

