Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUV traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 108,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,400. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,080 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.