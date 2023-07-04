Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NAN)

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.80. 53,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,401. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 51,129 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 244.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 245,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 174,103 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

