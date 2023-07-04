Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 0.3 %

NXN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $12.55.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.