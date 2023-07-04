Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NIM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

