NXM One Day Volume Hits $95,144.26 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020237 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.38 or 1.00026893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002107 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars.

